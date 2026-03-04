Indians stranded in Dubai by the Israel-Iran conflict have returned home, sharing mixed experiences. One traveller praised govt support while another, confined for days, urged for more rescue flights to help those still stuck in the region.

Indians who were stuck in Dubai returned home safely on Wednesday and shared accounts of the problems they encountered amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has entered its fourth day A traveller from Mumbai said she was stuck in transit but received support from the governments of India and the UAE. She added that airline staff and hotel teams were very helpful during the difficult period. She noted that the situation where she was staying appeared relatively safer than in Abu Dhabi and expressed hope that everyone stranded would return home soon. "I was stuck in transit, but the government of India and the UAE took good care of us, and the airline team and the hotels were very kind to us... The situation over there is relatively safer than in Abu Dhabi, but I hope everyone comes back home soon," the passenger told ANI.

Passenger Accounts of Ordeal

Another passenger, who returned from Dubai, said he had been stuck there since February 25 and remained confined to his room for three days, with most major services shut down during that time. He urged the Indian government to operate more flights to help those still stranded in the region return home at the earliest. "I was stuck in Dubai since the 25th February... We were completely confined to our rooms for three days... All the major things were kept completely closed for two-three days... I have just one request to the Indian government, that maximum flights should be sent there so that people can get out," the passenger said.

A third passenger at New Delhi airport said he had travelled to Dubai on February 28, the same day tensions escalated. He and others had been trying to secure flights for several days. While there had been no sounds of explosions in the past couple of days, he recalled hearing multiple blasts earlier during his stay. "I went to Dubai on 28th February, and on the same day, everything started. We were trying to get the flights from 2 to 3 days... There has been no such sound for the last 1-2 days, but before that, there were many blasts," the passenger said.

Special Evacuation Flights

US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights from Dubai to facilitate the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid the Iran conflict. According to an official statement, the airline will operate special flights on the Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route to facilitate the safe return of affected passengers. Another special flight will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Thursday, March 5, at 5:15 PM (BST), and will return from Dubai at 10:00 pm (local time) for Dhaka, the statement said.

Conflict Background

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)