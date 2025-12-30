A proposed New Year dance performance by actor Sunny Leone in Mathura triggered strong protests from priests and religious groups, who called it insult to Braj culture. After letters, protests, and warnings of agitation, the programme was cancelled.

A major controversy broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura ahead of New Year celebrations after priests and religious groups strongly opposed a proposed dance performance by actress Sunny Leone. The event was scheduled to take place on January 1, 2026, at hotels in the city, including Hotel Lalita Grand and 'The Trunk Restaurant and Bar'.

The opposition led to protests, letters to the district administration, and warnings of agitation. Following the pressure and rising tension, the programme was eventually cancelled, officials confirmed on Tuesday, per media reports.

Video of priest opposing event goes ,viral

Amid the controversy, a video has surfaced on X showing a priest speaking in Hindi against the proposed event. In the video, the priest claimed that an actress associated with adult films was scheduled to perform in Mathura.

He said that the sadhu samaj, Braj samaj, and local residents strongly opposed the event. He further warned that if actors like her were allowed to perform or organise events in Mathura or Vrindavan, strict action would be taken against them.

The video quickly spread on social media and triggered intense debate.

Religious groups call event an insult to Braj culture

Several saints and Hindu organisations said that hosting such a performance in Mathura, considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna, was against the values and traditions of the holy city.

They described Mathura as a land of devotion, prayer, yoga, and bhajans. According to them, allowing what they called 'vulgar' or 'obscene' performances would hurt the religious feelings of millions of devotees.

Slogans of 'zindabad' and 'murdabad' were reportedly raised during protests as saints demanded immediate cancellation of the programme.

Letter sent to administration, protest warning issued

Dinesh Phalahari Maharaj, one of the main petitioners in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, played a key role in opposing the event. He reportedly wrote a letter to the district administration, urging it to stop the programme.

In the letter, he said Mathura is a divine land visited by devotees from across the world for peace and devotion. He alleged that organising such an event on New Year’s Day was a deliberate attempt to insult Braj culture.

He also warned that if the event was not cancelled, religious groups would launch protests.

As the controversy deepened, police and local authorities went on alert to prevent any law and order situation. The issue gained traction across local media and social platforms, further increasing pressure on the organisers.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the Sunny Leone programme had been cancelled following the protests and threats of agitation.

Mixed reactions on social media platform X

The issue sparked sharp and divided reactions on X. While many users supported the priests and religious groups, others criticised what they called moral policing.

One user wrote that the city struggles daily with sewage problems, unemployment, and women’s safety, yet the strongest outrage was over a paid performance by an actor. The user accused moral police of ignoring serious crimes while targeting women who perform on stage.

Another user warned that law and order was being replaced by mob pressure, saying authorities were giving in to threats rather than following legal procedures.

Some users also questioned why cultural outrage surfaced only for entertainment events and not for larger social issues.

Debate over culture, freedom, and public order

The controversy has reopened an old debate about the balance between cultural values and personal freedom. Supporters of the cancellation argued that Mathura’s religious identity must be protected at all costs.

Critics, however, said events held in private hotels should not be stopped due to pressure from groups, especially when no law is broken. The debate also raised concerns about how decisions are made when public protests clash with planned events.

Programme officially cancelled

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed that the New Year programme involving Sunny Leone had been cancelled. No official statement was issued by the actress or the event organisers at the time of writing. Police said the decision was taken to maintain peace and avoid any possible disturbance during the New Year period.

This is not the first time entertainment events have faced opposition in religious towns across India. Similar protests have occurred in the past in cities considered culturally or spiritually significant.

As New Year celebrations continue across Uttar Pradesh, the Mathura incident highlights the ongoing tension between tradition, modern entertainment, and public expression.