RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha thanks BJP leadership including PM Modi for his nomination as an NDA candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. He will file his nomination on March 5. The BJP also announced its list of candidates for the polls.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after being nominated as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking with ANI, Upendra Kushwaha said, "Candidates from different parties have been nominated. Everyone in the alliance has everyone's support. My candidacy was also based on that, and for this, on behalf of our party, we express our gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Chief Minister, and the BJP National President Nitin Nabin."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kushwaha's Nomination Details

The nomination is scheduled to be filed on March 5, according to an official release issued by the party's Bihar unit. The announcement was made by Nitin Bharti, state spokesperson of RLM, who stated that Kushwaha's nomination was unanimously decided by the party leadership after detailed discussions.

"Upendra Kushwaha, a prominent leader associated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will file his nomination as the Rashtriya Lok Morcha candidate. All senior leaders of the party and its allies are expected to be present during this occasion," Bharati stated in the release.

Upendra Kushwaha is a prominent Indian politician from Bihar and the National President of the RLM.

BJP Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states. The announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters.

From Bihar, the party has nominated National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan. Laxmi Verma has been fielded from Chhattisgarh, while Sanjay Bhatia is the candidate from Haryana. Odisha will see Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar contesting on the BJP ticket, and Rahul Sinha has been nominated from West Bengal.

Election Schedule

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for March 16, with counting to take place the same day at 5 pm. The entire election process will conclude by March 20.

The biennial elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - where members' terms are set to expire in April 2026.