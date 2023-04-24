Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today

    The Congress leader will leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi. On arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on his birth anniversary that is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting in the state on Monday (April 24).

    At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district. He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).

    The Congress leader will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon segment in the district.

    He then travelled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10.

    On Sunday, the Congress leader invoked the 12th century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling BJP leaders only spoke about the Lingayat philosopher in their speeches but didn't follow his teachings.

    Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the "most corrupt in the country", he declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the "40 percent BJP government" would get only 40 seats.

    He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 percent commission from them for government contracts.

