Allu Arjun Birthday: Know net worth, assets of 'Pushpa' actor

Allu Arjun Birthday: 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun turns 43 today. On his special day, here's everything you need to know about his net worth, assets, property, luxury cars etc
Allu Arjun made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Gangotri'
Reports indicate that Allu Arjun's net worth stands at approximately ₹460 crore as of 2024. For Pushpa 2: The Rule, he is believed to have charged ₹300 crore
Born on April 8, 1982, to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, he has a younger brother, Allu Sirish. Married to Sneha Reddy since 2011, the couple has two children
He owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth approximately ₹100 crore. His real estate portfolio also includes Allu Studios, holiday home named Blessing
He owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan (₹10.50 crore), Hummer H2, a Volvo XC90 Excellence (₹1.30–1.35 crore), a Jaguar XJL (₹99.56 lakh), a BMW X6 (₹1.04 crore), and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d
He gained widespread recognition with films like Arya, Desamuduru, Vedam, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, earning a reputation as a powerhouse performer
His latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, turned out to be a massive success, further cementing his stardom
Following Pushpa 2, it has been confirmed that he will return for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Additionally, speculations suggest that he may collaborate with director Atlee
