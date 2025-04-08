Entertainment

Allu Arjun Birthday: Know net worth, assets of 'Pushpa' actor

Allu Arjun Birthday: 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun turns 43 today. On his special day, here's everything you need to know about his net worth, assets, property, luxury cars etc

Image credits: instagram

Allu Arjun Debut

Allu Arjun made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Gangotri'

Image credits: Social Media

Net Worth & Earnings

Reports indicate that Allu Arjun's net worth stands at approximately ₹460 crore as of 2024. For Pushpa 2: The Rule, he is believed to have charged ₹300 crore

Image credits: instagram

Family & Personal Life

Born on April 8, 1982, to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, he has a younger brother, Allu Sirish. Married to Sneha Reddy since 2011, the couple has two children

Image credits: instagram

Expensive Properties

He owns a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth approximately ₹100 crore. His real estate portfolio also includes Allu Studios, holiday home named Blessing

Image credits: instagram

Luxury Car Collection

He owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan (₹10.50 crore), Hummer H2, a Volvo XC90 Excellence (₹1.30–1.35 crore), a Jaguar XJL (₹99.56 lakh), a BMW X6 (₹1.04 crore), and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

Image credits: instagram

Career Highlights

He gained widespread recognition with films like Arya, Desamuduru, Vedam, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, earning a reputation as a powerhouse performer

Image credits: instagram

Blockbuster Success of Pushpa 2

His latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, turned out to be a massive success, further cementing his stardom

Image credits: instagram

Upcoming Projects

Following Pushpa 2, it has been confirmed that he will return for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Additionally, speculations suggest that he may collaborate with director Atlee

Image credits: instagram

