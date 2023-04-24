Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row

    The Congress leader's remarks were interpreted by the BJP as a bid to "demonise" the entire Lingayat community, the most decisive electoral constituent in the state even as Siddaramaiah clarified that the statement was about the current CM.

    Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah has courted controversy over comments on Lingayats that has come as a shot in the arm for BJP, which was on the defensive after several high-profile leaders from the community quit the party following denial of tickets for the assembly polls.

    Slamming the former Karnataka CM, the BJP said its charge of the community's "neglect" by the Congress since the "unceremonious" removal of Veerendra Patil stood vindicated.

    When asked about the BJP's stance that a Lingayat should be the next CM, Siddaramaiah said, "There's already a Lingayat CM (BS Bommai). He is the root of all corruption in the state."

    The Congress leader's remarks were interpreted by the BJP as a bid to "demonise" the entire Lingayat community, the most decisive electoral constituent in the state even as Siddaramaiah clarified that the statement was about the current CM.

    However, the BJP was quick to launch a scathing attack against the Congress leader, saying he had insulted the entire Lingayat community and said, "It is not right for a former CM to make a statement like this. He has said that the entire Lingayat community is corrupt."

    "The Brahmin community had been ridiculed in the past. Earlier, he had tried to break the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community when he was chief minister. The people of the state will teach Siddaramaiah a lesson," CM Bommai said.

    Later, the Congress leader slammed the BJP for "misinterpreting his statement" and said his comments with reference to Bommai were being deliberately misinterpreted to imply the whole community.

