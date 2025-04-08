'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A woman in Noida claimed that she ordered veg biryani from a restaurant via Swiggy, but instead got non-veg biryani during Navratri, alleging it was an "intentional" mix-up.

The woman, Chhaya Sharma, said she is a pure vegetarian in a video which is viral on social media. Sharma said, "I ordered a veg biryani from Swiggy. The restaurant, Lucknowi Kebab Parantha, is in Amrapali Leisure Valley, Sector 2. I received a non-veg biryani."

Chhaya said that she realized it was non-veg only after eating a spoonful or two. "I even had one or two bites. I'm a pure vegetarian, and they sent me a non-veg biryani during Navratri," she is heard saying in the video and crying.

She alleged that this was an "intentional" mix-up because when she called the restaurant to complain, no one answered the phone.

"After placing the order, the restaurant was shut and they didn't answer my calls," Chhaya said.

Chhaya has also filed a police complaint regarding this matter. She told the police that, as usual, she ordered veg biryani online from a restaurant named Lucknowi Kabab Paratha near Amrapali Leisure Park Society.

Probe ordered

Chhaya has also attached a screenshot of the order bill in her police complaint.

Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi, who is investigating the matter, said that this matter has come to our attention and is under investigation; the culprits will not be spared.

