user
user icon

Assam govt hikes DA by 2%, state employees now get 55% Dearness Allowance

A state government has surprised everyone by increasing the DA or Dearness Allowance. Along with that, a big announcement from the state, which has made the state government employees happy.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

A state government has literally surprised everyone by increasing the DA or Dearness Allowance. Along with that, a big announcement from the state as well, which has made the state government employees happy.

article_image2

On Friday, the cabinet approved a 2% DA hike for the state government employees. The state's Chief Minister has announced that the new DA will be effective from January 1, which will benefit the state government employees and pensioners.


article_image3

Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet has announced a 2% DA for the state government employees. 7.38 lakh people of the state will benefit.

article_image4

As a result of this decision by the Assam government, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of the state government employees will be increased to 55%.

article_image5

The state's Chief Minister has described the provision of this allowance as a Bihu gift to the government employees and pensioners.

article_image6

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Statement

"We will pay the increased DA with last month's salary, and the outstanding salary will be paid with the salaries for April and May".

article_image7

Until now, the employees and pensioners of the Assam government were receiving 53 percent DA under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now they will get 55 percent DA.

article_image8

The central government has also recently announced a 2 percent DA. The Eighth Pay Commission has been recommended.

article_image9

DA in Bengal

In West Bengal, the state government had announced to give DA at the rate of 4 percent from the month of April. However, under the 6th Pay Commission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown AJR

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug opinion snt

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug | Opinion

iPhones cars, rice and more: What will cost you more after US tariff hike AJR

iPhones, cars, rice and more: What will cost you more after US tariff hike

BREAKING: Govt hikes excise duty by Rs 2 each on petrol & diesel shk

Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 2/litre; no change in retail prices

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources AJR

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx snt

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution ATG

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try gcw

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon