Assam govt hikes DA by 2%, state employees now get 55% Dearness Allowance

Read Full Gallery

A state government has surprised everyone by increasing the DA or Dearness Allowance. Along with that, a big announcement from the state, which has made the state government employees happy.

A state government has literally surprised everyone by increasing the DA or Dearness Allowance. Along with that, a big announcement from the state as well, which has made the state government employees happy.

On Friday, the cabinet approved a 2% DA hike for the state government employees. The state's Chief Minister has announced that the new DA will be effective from January 1, which will benefit the state government employees and pensioners.

Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet has announced a 2% DA for the state government employees. 7.38 lakh people of the state will benefit.

As a result of this decision by the Assam government, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of the state government employees will be increased to 55%.

The state's Chief Minister has described the provision of this allowance as a Bihu gift to the government employees and pensioners.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Statement

"We will pay the increased DA with last month's salary, and the outstanding salary will be paid with the salaries for April and May".

Until now, the employees and pensioners of the Assam government were receiving 53 percent DA under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now they will get 55 percent DA.

The central government has also recently announced a 2 percent DA. The Eighth Pay Commission has been recommended.

DA in Bengal

In West Bengal, the state government had announced to give DA at the rate of 4 percent from the month of April. However, under the 6th Pay Commission.

Latest Videos