    World's tallest statue of Lord Shiva to be unveiled in Rajasthan on October 29; here's what we know

    The statue, 45 kilometres from Udaipur, was built by Tat Padam Sansthan. Madan Paliwal, trustee and chairman of the Miraj group, announced a nine-day series of religious, spiritual, and cultural events following the statue's inauguration.
     

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    The 369-foot-tall Shiva statue 'Viswas Swaroopam' will be inaugurated on Saturday in Nathdwara, Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. It is claimed to be the tallest Shiva statue in the world, and it will be unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and others.

    Tat Padam Sansthan built the statue, which is 45 kilometres from Udaipur. Madan Paliwal, trustee and chairman of the Miraj group, announced that a series of religious, spiritual, and cultural events would be held for nine days following the statue's inauguration, from October 29 to November 6. Religious preacher Morari Bapu will narrate the Ram Katha throughout the nine days.

    According to Paliwal, the magnificent Shiva statue installed in Shreenathji would give religious tourists a new perspective.

    The statue is styled in a meditation posture and is said to be visible from 20 kilometres away. It is installed on a hilltop over an expanse of 51 bighas. The statue is also visible at night because it has been illuminated with special lights, according to Jaiprakash Mali, the program's spokesperson.

    "With elevators, steps, and a devotee hall, this Shiva idol is the tallest in the world. There are four lifts and three stairs inside," he explained.

    Its construction, which took ten years, required three thousand tonnes of steel and iron and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand. The project's foundation was laid in August 2012 in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, the CM at the time, and Morari Bapu.

    According to Mali, the statue was built to last 250 years and can withstand wind speeds of up to 250 kmph.

    "The design of this statue has undergone wind tunnel testing in Australia," he added.

    He added that the area around the statue would feature activities such as bungee jumping, zip lining, Go-Kart racing, a food court, an adventure park, and a jungle cafe for tourists to enjoy the day.

