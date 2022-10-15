Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

Our laws should be written in simple language; law courses should be in the mother tongue, and digital libraries of important cases of High Courts and Supreme Court should be in the local language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country is the delay in getting justice.

Addressing the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Prime Minister Modi said that to ensure that the poorest of the poor should be able to understand laws they should be written in regional languages and a lucid manner.

'For ease of justice, local language plays a big role in the legal system. An academic ecosystem will need to be created for the youth in the mother tongue. Our laws should be written in simple language; law courses should be in the mother tongue, digital libraries of important cases of High Courts and Supreme Court should be in the local language,' he said in his video message.

Hosted by the Ministry of Law & Justice in Gujarat, the objective of the two-day conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to deliberate upon issues relating to the country's legal and judicial system. The conference is expected to see states and Union territories share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this Conference.

While stating that the Indian society's speciality is that while walking on the path of development for thousands of years it also carried out internal reforms, Prime Minister Modi said that the society voluntarily got rid of bad customs, traditions and obsolete laws because of the understanding that the stereotypes pose a hindrance to progress.

When any tradition turns into orthodoxy, it becomes a burden on society, he said, adding that the citzens should feel neither the absence of government nor the pressure of the government.

The Prime Minister recalled how the country had repealed over 1500 archaic laws and reduced over 32,000 compliances in the last eight years to put an end to the legal hurdles that obstruct the path of innovation and ease of living.

While noting the delays in serving justice, the Prime Minister suggested an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that has been put to good use in the villages of India for a long time and can now be promoted to the state level.

We need to understand how to make it a part of the legal system at the local level in the states, he said.

Changes in society are also visible through the justice system, said Prime Minister Modi while seeking to emphasize technology integration in the judicial system. The Prime Minister pointed out the emergence of virtual hearings, e-courts and the promotion of e-filings, which, according to him, will get a major boost with the arrival of 5G. 'Every state will have to upgrade its systems. It should also be an important goal of our legal education to prepare it according to technology,' he said.

