    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: 6-foot-tall scrap-metal statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Odisha Institute

    According to the institute's principal, Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, the sculpture was made from scrap materials such as 1,600 electric fan bearings, car seat belts, and iron rods. Thirty students from the fitter and welder wings and some teaching faculty completed the sculpture in 15 days.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    A six-foot-tall scrap-metal statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on the campus of a government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Sunday.

    On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a statue weighing approximately 105 kg was erected as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.

    The sculpture was made from scrap materials such as 1,600 electric fan bearings, car seat belts, and iron rods, among other things, according to the institute's principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy.

    The sculpture was completed in 15 days by 30 students from the fitter and welder wings and some teaching faculty.

    The entire body and clothes were made of fan bearings, while the shoes were made of seat belts and the spectacles, fingers, and other parts were made of iron rods.

    "Our students gathered waste from electrical workshops and automobile garages. These items were given to them for free by the owners of these establishments," he stated.

    Previously, students worked with Panigrahy to create several scrap sculptures, and the institute established a scrap museum on campus.

    "We use scrap materials to build artefacts, which serves two purposes: it cleans the environment and develops the students' innovative talent," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
