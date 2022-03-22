World Water Day: NBF creates awareness about ‘Save Water, Save Lives’

Rotarians, citizen volunteers, and residents welfare association members participated in the event, which created awareness on water conservation and the importance of providing water for animals and birds.

On the occasion of World Water Day, Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) in association with Rotary Club of Bangalore- Cantonment, Halasuru Resident Welfare Association and Project Vruksha Foundation organised a campaign “Save Water, Save Lives” at Ulsoor Lake on Tuesday.

Rotarians, citizen volunteers, and residents welfare association members participated in the event, which created awareness on water conservation and the importance of providing water for animals and birds.

During the summer, thousands of birds die without water. To create awareness on this, bamboo water feeders for birds and water bowls for strays were distributed among people who took part in the event, so that they can place it in and around their homes, parks, and playgrounds.

Water is a necessity for all living beings. We see animals drink whatever water is available as they cannot differentiate between clean and dirty. In summers, with the scorching heat, it becomes even more difficult for them to find water. So, it is our duty to ensure animals and birds have easy access to clean water.

The bird water feeders can be hung in balconies or gardens and the water bowls can be kept outside your homes. We must make sure that they are kept in a safe place, filled with fresh water and washed every day.

Vinod Jacob, the General Manager of Namma Bengaluru Foundation said, “Save water, Save Lives is a campaign from Namma Bengaluru Foundation to spread the message of water conservation and saving the precious resource of water not only for humans but also for animals and birds in summer. The city is running out of drinking water because of its rapid urbanization. The demand for fresh water is rising steeply as our groundwater levels are depleting very fast. Most of the water for domestic use in Bengaluru is either through borewells or supplied through tankers already. Therefore, we must take steps towards conserving water and the water resources around us.”

Vijay Nishanth, Founder, Project Vruksha Foundation said, “We need more and more such campaigns as people need to be aware of water usage and conservation. Water for all is a campaign to equally share water with both humans and animals akin. Since water is essential for life, we need to conserve it for future generation.”

About Namma Bengaluru Foundation:

Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and neighborhoods. It works thru advocacy, partnership, and activism for a better Bengaluru. The foundation acts as a platform for citizens to participate in the city’s planning and governance, to fight corruption and ensure accountability of public money and government assets.

