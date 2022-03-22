World Water Day 2022: Significance, history, quotes, messages and images

Water is an essential thing in our life. Every year on March 22, the world celebrates World Water Day. The day is intended to promote the responsible management of freshwater resources. World Water Day is observed with a variety of events across the world. These may be educational, dramatic, musical, or political. On World Water Day, people worldwide raise public awareness about the importance of clean water and the need for sustainable management of this vital resource. Let us look at the subject, history, and significance of World Water Day for this year.

Theme:

The subject of World Water Day 2022, proposed by IGRAC, is 'Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible.' It will be presented on March 21, 2022, at the opening session of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

History:

World Water Day was officially established by a resolution approved at the United Nations General Assembly conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. The United Nations General Assembly then passed a resolution declaring March 22 to be World Water Day every year beginning 1993. The March 22nd date was agreed upon and finalised. It was celebrated every year.

Significance

The event is crucial because the UN is attempting to raise awareness of the importance of freshwater in communities worldwide. UN-Water also warns people about the global water crisis. A rapidly growing human population is causing this, the unequal geographical distribution of freshwater resources, rapid urbanisation, global warming and subsequent climate change, and freshwater depletion due to its use by industries for beverage manufacturing and agricultural and livestock rearing farms. The organisation then emphasises the need for water conservation and sustainable use.

The World Water Day project is part of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 2015 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). These are the 17 global objectives that the United Nations General Assembly intends to attain by 2030 to build a sustainable future for humanity in the economic, social, and environmental domains and promote world peace. World Water Day is part of SDG 6, which ensures everyone has access to clean water and sanitation, and it is contingent on business compliance.

According to the United Nations (UN) website, the primary goal of this day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Quotes and Messages

"Don't flush our planet's most valuable resource."

" Don't let the water run when you brush your teeth."

" Don't let the water run in the sink, our life's on the brink."

" No matter, how rich you are, you can't live without water."

" Water is Life. Don't Waste It."

I gave my heart to the mountains the minute I stood beside this river with its spray in my face and watched it thunder into foam, smooth to green glass over sunken rocks, shatter to foam again. I was fascinated by how it sped by and yet was always there; its roar shook both the earth and me." " Wallace Stegner

"Filthy water cannot be washed." " West African Proverb

"It's a strange world of language in which skating on thin ice can get you into hot water." " Franklin P. Jones

"A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure." " Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes

Pure Water is the World's First and Foremost Medicine. - Slovakian Proverb.

Water is the one substance from which the earth can conceal nothing, it sucks out its innermost secrets and brings them to our very lips

Thousands Have Lived Without Love, Not One Without Water. - W.H.Auden

No Water. No Life. No Blue. No Green. - Sylvia Earle