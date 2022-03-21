World Water Day 2022: Malaika Arora shows us how to drink water correctly (Learn)

Bollywood celeb Malaika Arora once shared the correct way to drink water with her fans and followers.



Being one of the earth's main components, water is the most basic requirement for life. Without it, all living animals and plants perish. As a result, "Water is life, " as the adage goes." Every year on March 22nd, the world celebrates World Water Day. It is an annual United Nations Observance that began in 1993 to celebrate water and raise awareness to the 2 billion people who do not have access to safe water.



Malaika Arora is undeniably one of Bollywood's fittest celebs. The actress takes her nutrition and workout programme extremely seriously, as seen by her perfect skin and toned figure.



Even at 48, she appears to be in better shape than some of the industry's younger stars! The actress, who became vegan a few years ago, consistently keeps her Instagram followers interested with her culinary photos. However, she resorted to social media to educate others on the proper drinking method.

Two years back, she shared a minute-long video and said that people forget about the basics, like the right way to drink it in a race to get fitness and health. "We strive every day to keep ourselves fit, to learn something new about fitness- a new form of exercise, new superfoods available in the market, what to eat and how much to eat for different types of diet programs, but what we often forget in all of this is the BASICS," she wrote on her Instagram.



"Something as simple as drinking water. How to drink this simple and most important source of energy is something we usually don't even consider. Here's my tip to make sure that this simple thing is done in the right way," she added.

This also puts you at risk for a variety of health issues. As a result, it is essential to consume water correctly. Even Ayurveda advises you to sit down and take small sips of water. When you stand up and drink water, it rushes through your system in a single surge. It does not reach all of the organs in the body where it is meant to work.