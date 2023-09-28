Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Won't find anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence

    The Union Home Ministry had ordered a CBI investigation into the reported irregularities in the extensive renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Subsequently, the investigative agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to delve into the matter.

    Wont find anything CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    In a bold response to the CBI's initiation of a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the construction of his official residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he would not yield to "fake investigations." The Aam Aadmi Party leader made these remarks in his initial response to the CBI's action.

    The Union Home Ministry had ordered a CBI investigation into the reported irregularities in the extensive renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Subsequently, the investigative agency registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to delve into the matter.

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    As part of its investigation, the CBI has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government to furnish all relevant documents by October 3. The CBI's inquiry will encompass all facets related to the alleged irregularities uncovered during an inquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

    The impetus for this inquiry was reportedly a five-page letter penned by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May, wherein he urged the initiation of a probe based on the findings presented in the Chief Secretary's report.

    Furthermore, on June 18, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged financial mismanagement concerning Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. These officials were provided a 15-day window to respond to the notices.

    'Help us find their remains for funeral': Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral snt

    WATCH: Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH anr

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details vkp

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details

    Help us find their remains for funeral Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt AJR

    'Help us find their remains for funeral': Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis RKK

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars ATG

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections AVV

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections

    WATCH Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral snt

    WATCH: Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon