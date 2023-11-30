Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Women, poor, youth and farmers are 4 'big castes' for me: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

    Interacting with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' through a video conference, PM Modi highlighted the initiative's objective: to ensure the comprehensive implementation of government flagship schemes, ensuring timely benefits to all intended recipients.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 30) expressed confidence in his government, attributing it to a decade of substantial work, while criticizing past administrations for functioning as "mai-baap" to citizens and prioritizing vote bank politics. PM Modi emphasized his focus on the four primary 'castes' - the poor, youth, women, and farmers, noting that their progress would lead India towards development.

    The Prime Minister underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to becoming a developed country, emphasizing the public's trust in the government due to his administration's ten years of dedicated work. He contrasted this with previous governments' self-perception as 'mai-baap,' which resulted in a substantial segment of the populace being deprived of fundamental necessities despite decades of independence.

    Highlighting a loss of trust in governments by over half the population in the past, PM Modi criticized the earlier regimes' focus on political gains and vote banks while executing projects. He stressed his government's shift in approach, characterizing it as serving the people with a sense of duty rather than seeking power.

    Acknowledging the immense support for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' across the nation, PM Modi noted the identification of the yatra's vehicles as the 'Modi Ki guarantee wali gaadi' (Modi's vehicle of assurance) by the people. He reported that the 'Modi ki guarantee' initiative had reached more than 12,000 panchayats, benefiting over 30 lakh individuals in just 15 days of its launch.

