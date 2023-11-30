Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anju's trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan

    Anju's re-entry into India involved stringent checks at the Amritsar airport, followed by transit to Delhi via an Indigo flight. Reports indicate her arrival through the Attari-Wagah border, where she was later located in a BSF camp.

    Anjus trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan AJR
    Anju Fatima's journey to Pakistan, marrying her Facebook acquaintance Nasrullah, and her subsequent return to India have sparked a storm of inquiries by Indian intelligence agencies. Her homecoming led to extensive interrogations by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police Intelligence, unveiling crucial details about her intentions upon returning.

    During the investigations, Anju revealed her plans to part ways with her current husband, Arvind, in India, aiming to relocate with her children to Pakistan. She claimed to have married Nasrullah, a Pakistani national involved in the pharmaceutical sector, after converting from Christianity to Islam. However, she couldn't furnish any evidence to validate this union and vehemently denied any affiliation with Pakistan's defense forces.

    Originating from Alwar, Anju previously resided in Bhiwadi with her husband, Arvind, and their two children. Her alleged marriage with Nasrullah garnered attention after images from the ceremony circulated widely across social media platforms, amplifying the scrutiny upon her return to India.

    The intense spotlight on her journey underscores the complexities surrounding personal relationships and cross-border associations. Anju's case has raised questions about the intricacies of such situations, leading to extensive scrutiny and investigation by Indian authorities.

    As the investigation unfolds, Anju's story highlights the intricate dynamics of personal choices, international relationships, and the complexities involved when such scenarios transcend borders.

    The ongoing inquiries by Indian intelligence agencies aim to unravel the intricate details of her journey, shedding light on the legal and personal implications of her actions both within and beyond India's borders.

