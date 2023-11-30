Winter Session of Parliament: Centre to present 18 bills, 3 targeting criminal law reform; check details

Initially introduced in the Lower House on August 11, these Bills underwent scrutiny by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Subsequently, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, in collaboration with the Lok Sabha Speaker, conveyed this development in Bulletin-Part II dated August 21, 2023.

The Central government is set to present 18 Bills during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, that is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 22. Among these crucial drafts are propositions aiming to replace age-old legislations like the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act. The proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 are poised to replace the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act, respectively.

Initially introduced in the Lower House on August 11, these Bills underwent scrutiny by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Subsequently, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, in collaboration with the Lok Sabha Speaker, conveyed this development in Bulletin-Part II dated August 21, 2023.

Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the existing laws were crafted to reinforce colonial rule, prioritizing punishment over justice. The proposed laws aim to transform this framework, focusing on protecting rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The primary objective is justice delivery rather than sheer punishment, intending to prevent crime.

Additionally, the legislative session will witness the introduction of several other significant bills, including The Boilers Bill, 2023, The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, and The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. Notably, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, is part of the agenda.

This particular Bill, introduced during the Monsoon session, outlines the appointment procedure and term of office for Election Commissioners. It stipulates the President's appointment of Election Commissioners based on the Prime Minister-led panel's recommendation, comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Ahead of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for an all-party meeting on December 2, signaling preparations and discussions to streamline proceedings and agendas for the forthcoming parliamentary gathering.