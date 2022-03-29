Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    PM Modi stated that this right had strengthened the women's participation in making other financial decisions in the home.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi restated on Tuesday the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to women's empowerment and told that women have ownership rights to two crore homes under the PM Awas Yojana.

    While in a virtual address at the 'Grih Pravesham' of around 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh, PM stated that women too have the ownership rights of two crore houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 

    He added that this right had strengthened the women's participation in making other financial decisions in the home. This is being studied in major universities worldwide as a case study. 

    PM also stated that to solve the problems faced by women, the Centre has decided to provide water to every household. 

    PM Modi stated that be it the BJP government in the Centre or state, with the same mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', all are working to empower the poor.

    PM Modi stated that the Centre's 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna' has provided clean drinking water to over six crore families across India.

    He further added that they are very close to supplying water through a pipeline to 50 lakh rural families in MP, up from 13 lakh families previously.

    While slamming Congress, PM Modi stated that some political parties raised many slogans to end poverty, they did not do enough to empower the poor.

    He added that he believed when the poor get empowered, it gives them the courage to fight poverty. When efforts of an honest government come together with that of an empowered poor, poverty loses.

