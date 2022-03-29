'Display works of all former PMs': PM Modi on new museum

PM Modi stated that the PM Museum is an example of the BJP's dedication to acknowledging all of them, regardless of whose parties they came from.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that values and recognises the contributions of all the Prime Ministers. PM Modi stated on Tuesday while addressing the BJP leaders at New Delhi's Ambedkar Auditorium.

On April 14, the 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum)' at the Nehru Museum will be inaugurated, displaying the works of all former Prime Ministers.

As per reports, PM Modi stated that the upcoming Prime Minister Museum is an example of the BJP's promise to acknowledge all of them irrespective of the parties they come from.



At the lawmakers' meeting, a resolution was approved praising the decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was established in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, for another six months. At a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, the decision was made to extend the free rations scheme.

Modi urged the leaders to participate in the party's programmes from April 6 (BJP's foundation day) to April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti). BJP Party President JP Nadda discussed the party's upcoming foundation day programmes, which must be done in the public's interest, such as blood donation camps.

At the Parliamentary party meeting, the attendees were PM Modi, National BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah were the main party leaders.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

Also Read: Bhagwant Mann faces Twitter storm after seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM

Also Read: PHOTOS: 29 priceless antiquities back in India from 'Down Under'