    Mann Ki Baat: India taking massive steps towards economic progress, says PM Modi

    The Prime Minister said that the achievement signifies India’s capabilities and potential and that the demand for Indian goods is rising across the world.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 87th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday said ‘Made in India’ products are now more visible abroad and congratulated India for achieving the $400 billion exports target.

    Addressing the radio programme for the first time after winning Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the Prime Minister said that the achievement signifies India’s capabilities and potential and that the demand for Indian goods is rising across the world.

    “India has achieved the target of 400-billion-dollar exports. This signifies India’s capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world,” PM Modi said during his monthly radio programme.

    “At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy; but more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion…today, India has reached 400 billion dollars,” PM Modi further said.

    The nation takes great strides when resolutions are bigger than dreams, Prime Minister Modi said. When one’s resolve, one’s efforts, become bigger than one’s dreams, success comes to the person on its own, he added

    PM Modi said that new products from all corners of India are reaching other countries.

    The Prime Minister said that India’s strengths are the farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs and the MSME sector and that the goal of exporting to $400 billion has been possible because of them.

    “It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world. When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further”, he said

    PM Modi further speaking about Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar said they left a huge impact on Indian society and promoted girls’ education.

    “Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls in that era; raised his voice against female infanticide. He also launched large campaigns to get rid of the water crisis,” PM Modi stated.

    “Friends, the mention of Savitribai Phule ji is equally important in this reference to Mahatma Phule. Savitribai Phule played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions. As a teacher and a social reformer, she also made society aware and encouraged it. Together they founded the Satyashodhak Samaj...they made efforts for the empowerment of the people. Babasaheb Ambedkar also used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society,” PM Modi said.

    Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month’s Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

