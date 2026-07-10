A 31-year-old government employee has gone viral after revealing that she wants to resign despite building an impressive Rs 80 lakh savings corpus over seven years at a public sector undertaking (PSU).

A 31-year-old government employee has gone viral after revealing that she wants to resign despite building an impressive Rs 80 lakh savings corpus over seven years at a public sector undertaking (PSU). While financially secure and debt-free, the woman said relentless work pressure, endless overtime, and the absence of work-life balance have left her physically and emotionally drained.

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Sharing on Reddit, the employee said her situation worsened after being transferred to a new department, where working weekends, holidays, and late nights became routine.

"Ever since I was shifted to a new department, I've been working weekends, holidays, after office hours, and sometimes even at midnight," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

She further described a workplace where taking time off felt nearly impossible.

"I've been called to the office during sick leave, questioned for taking even a single day off, and despite putting in 9-10 hour workdays, I'm constantly told I'm “not doing enough.” I honestly can't remember the last time I had a proper break."

Although she has no financial liabilities and maintains a modest lifestyle, the employee admitted that the constant pressure has pushed her to the brink. She said the idea of spending another 25 to 30 years in the same environment fills her with dread.

"Financially, I'm in a stable position with low monthly expenses. My plan is to resign, move back to tier-3 city, and live simply while relying on a combination of long-term investing, disciplined trading, and interest from part of my savings."

Seeking guidance rather than sympathy, the woman asked fellow Reddit users for practical advice from those who had navigated similar burnout.

"I'm not looking for validation or unrealistic encouragement. I genuinely want honest advice from people who have been in a similar situation," she said.

Internet Urges Her To Take A Break Instead

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users urging her not to make a hasty decision. Instead, they recommended taking a sabbatical, seeking a departmental transfer, or availing medical leave before considering resignation.

"Don't quit. Take medical leave based on an irrefutable reason. Take a break. If possible, apply for a transfer. Set boundaries and ask for written orders for work after office hours," said one user, while another added: "I do understand where you are coming from, and I have been in your situation, but running away isnt the solution, not even the decent one."

Another commenter stressed the importance of recovering before making a life-changing decision.

"Burnout is real, but take a long break or explore an internal transfer before resigning. Once you're mentally rested, it'll be much easier to decide whether you want to leave for good."

A fourth user advised her to strengthen her financial cushion before walking away from her job.

"Increase your corpus. Think of resigning once you have over Rs 2 crore. For now, take sabbatical leaves and if you don't get them, take sick leaves without pay."