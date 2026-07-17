The Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan government to assess the medical reports of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu to determine if his current health condition justifies the grant of interim bail on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Rajasthan government to assess the medical reports of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu to determine whether his current health condition justifies the grant of interim bail on medical grounds.

Court Awaits State's Evaluation

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it would go by the State's evaluation and asked it to consider the matter carefully. "If you say there is no need, we will not do it (grant bail). One thing is if his condition is so serious... we don't want ourselves or you (State) to be blamed. That's the only thing," said the bench, asking the government to respond by July 21.

Appearing for Rajasthan government Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Asaram is fit and had visited Ayodhya and Kashi three months ago. "Three months back, he went to Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath, and he walked everywhere. He is in a fit condition. We will take instructions," said the Solicitor General.

He further said, "There is some bleeding because of a gastro problem. That appears to be a temporary phenomenon. He is taking medication."

The bench asked Mehta to take appropriate instructions, as it doesn't want any untoward thing to happen to him. "Please take appropriate instructions because we don't want any untoward thing to happen. If anything, we will give bail for some time only for that purpose. If anything, likely," said the bench.

Conflicting Health Claims

During the hearing, Asaram's counsel told the bench that his health condition was serious. "He is at high risk," he added. A few days earlier, Asaram's counsel had informed the bench that he was suffering from "acute internal bleeding".

Background of the Case

The apex court was hearing a plea of Asaram's challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor devotee in Jodhpur in 2013. He also sought interim bail while his appeal remains pending.

A trial court convicted Asaram Bapu and two co-accused. In May this year, the High Court upheld Asaram's conviction for rape and related offences; however, it found that the ingredients of criminal conspiracy and gang rape were not made out and acquitted him of those offences. (ANI)