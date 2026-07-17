The Kedarnath trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is temporarily closed due to a landslide. Pilgrims have been halted for safety. Separately, two people were killed after a truck plunged into a 100-metre gorge in the same district.

Kedarnath Trekking Route Closed Due to Landslide

The Kedarnath trekking route has been temporarily closed near Chhaudi after heavy boulders and debris fell from a hillside, prompting authorities to suspend pedestrian movement as a safety measure.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Rudraprayag Nandan Singh Rajwar told ANI that landslides involving small boulders and, in some places, a large rock occurred on the Kedarnath pedestrian route between Gaurikund and Cheelbasa.

"Early this morning, landslides involving small boulders and, in some places, a large rock occurred on the Kedarnath pedestrian route between Gaurikund and Cheelbasa. Acting on the District Magistrate's instructions, pedestrian movement on this route was immediately suspended. Teams including Sector Officers, Sub-Sector Officers, YMF, MTF, Aapda Mitra and DDR personnel have been deployed along the route. Pilgrims are currently being held at safe locations to ensure their safety...concerned agencies are actively working to clear the path. Movement will resume as soon as the route is reopened. In the meantime, continuous announcements are being made to keep the pilgrims informed and urge them to remain patient," he said.

The Yatra Management Force (YMF) has been deployed to stop pilgrims from proceeding towards the damaged stretch near Chhaudi.

Two Killed as Truck Plunges into Gorge

Meanwhile, on Thursday, two people were killed after a truck plunged nearly 100 metres into a gorge on the Tarsali-Phata road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, prompting a joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district police and fire services, officials said.

The District Control Room (DCR) in Rudraprayag was notified late on Thursday night that a truck had veered off the road and fallen into a deep gorge close to Tarsali in the Phata area, according to the SDRF.

Following the alert, an SDRF rescue team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, was rushed to the accident site with specialised rescue equipment.

"Acting swiftly on the alert, an SDRF rescue team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, was dispatched to the spot with the necessary rescue equipment," the SDRF said in a statement.

At the site, personnel from the SDRF, NDRF, district police and fire services carried out a joint rescue operation.

"Using rope rescue techniques, the SDRF team descended approximately 100 metres into the gorge to reach the wrecked truck," the SDRF said.

The rescue team found two unconscious persons near the vehicle and evacuated them from the gorge using a hardboard stretcher before handing them over to the 108 ambulance service. (ANI)