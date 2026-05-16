A frustrated job applicant shared his disappointing recruitment experience on Reddit, accusing a company of repeatedly demanding an “immediate joiner” while showing little regard for his time or professional commitments.

A frustrated job applicant shared his disappointing recruitment experience on Reddit, accusing a company of repeatedly demanding an “immediate joiner” while showing little regard for his time or professional commitments.

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The post, shared on the popular subreddit r/developersIndia under the title, “The absolute audacity of HRs and ‘immediate joiner’ requirements,” detailed a month-long ordeal involving missed interviews, poor communication, and what the applicant described as blatant hypocrisy in hiring practices.

“I am honestly so done with the recruitment circus in this country,” he wrote.

According to the applicant, he had applied for a role through a job-search and recruitment platform around four weeks earlier. Shortly after applying, a recruiter contacted him and explained that the company was specifically looking for someone who could join within two weeks.

The applicant clarified that he was currently serving a 60-day notice period at his existing job, but added that the timeline was negotiable because he had a buyout option along with accumulated leaves that could be adjusted. The recruiter reportedly agreed to the arrangement and scheduled an interview for the following day.

However, the candidate claimed the interviewer never showed up.

To attend the interview, he had reportedly taken leave from his current workplace and spent time preparing for the discussion, only to be left waiting without any communication.

“Total waste of my leave and time,” he wrote.

The interview was then rescheduled for the next day, but according to the applicant, the same thing happened again. The interviewer allegedly failed to attend for a second time, with no explanation from the company.

“No email, no update, just dead silence,” he added.

The applicant further claimed that after the second missed interview, the company stopped communicating entirely for nearly a month. Surprisingly, the same HR representative later contacted him again to ask whether he could still join within two weeks.

“Are you actually kidding me,” he wrote, expressing frustration over what he described as recruiters having “zero respect for a candidate’s time”.

He also criticised what he viewed as double standards in corporate hiring practices. Pointing to the contradiction between companies demanding “immediate joiners” while enforcing lengthy notice periods on their own employees, he remarked: “So, you want me to teleport into your office in 14 days, but if I want to leave your ‘prestigious’ firm, I have to serve three months?”

The applicant also argued that candidates with longer notice periods are often sidelined during recruitment despite industry-wide notice policies making quick transitions difficult.

The post quickly resonated with several Reddit users, many of whom shared similar experiences with recruiters and hiring managers. Some users even suggested publicly naming such companies to help other job seekers avoid similar situations, while others called for a directory tracking organisations known for hiring “red flags.”