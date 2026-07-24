A disturbing viral video showing a woman sitting between two moving train coaches while holding a baby has triggered widespread concern online, with social media users urging authorities to identify the family and ensure their safety.

A shocking video circulating widely on social media has left viewers stunned after showing a woman sitting on the coupling area between two moving train coaches while carrying a small baby in her arms. The dangerous position, located at the joining point of the coaches, is considered one of the riskiest places on a train due to constant movement and sudden jerks.

The clip has gone viral across multiple platforms, with thousands of users expressing concern over the safety of both the woman and the child. However, the exact location, date of the incident, and the identities of those involved have not been independently verified.

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Internet Demands Immediate Action

The video has sparked intense discussions online, with many questioning how such a risky situation occurred. Several users have urged railway authorities to trace the family, while others highlighted the need for stricter awareness campaigns about train safety.

Many social media users also expressed sympathy, suggesting the woman may have been travelling under difficult circumstances, such as overcrowding or lack of available space. However, the reason behind the incident remains unknown.

Safety Comes First

Regardless of the circumstances, railway safety experts consistently warn passengers against sitting or standing near coach couplings, train doors, or any restricted areas while a train is in motion. Such actions can lead to serious injuries or fatal accidents due to sudden jolts or loss of balance.

As the video continues to gain traction online, it serves as a reminder that passenger safety should never be compromised. Until official information emerges, viewers are advised not to speculate about the identities or circumstances of the people seen in the viral clip.