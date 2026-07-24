A viral video allegedly showing a police officer assaulting a biker after a roadside accident has triggered widespread outrage online. The clip has reignited discussions about road safety, accountability and police conduct.

A disturbing video circulating on social media allegedly captures a road accident involving a police vehicle and a motorcyclist. According to claims accompanying the clip, a police vehicle was parked along the roadside when an officer suddenly opened the door without checking for approaching traffic.

The biker, who was travelling on the road, reportedly had little time to react and collided with the open door, falling onto the road. The incident appears to have occurred in full public view, with bystanders witnessing the crash.

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The exact location and date of the incident have not been independently verified.

Officer's Alleged Actions Trigger Criticism

What has drawn even greater attention is what happened after the collision. The viral video appears to show the police officer allegedly slapping the biker and striking him with a baton instead of checking on his condition or offering assistance.

The footage has sparked widespread criticism online, with many social media users questioning whether the use of force was justified. Several commenters have called for a fair investigation into the incident and urged authorities to establish the sequence of events.

Video Sparks Debate on Road Safety and Police Conduct

The incident has also reignited discussions about safe driving practices and responsible conduct by public officials. Traffic experts often stress that vehicle doors should only be opened after checking for approaching traffic, as sudden door openings can lead to serious accidents.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, many users have said that any alleged misconduct should be examined through due process. The viral clip continues to circulate widely, prompting renewed conversations about accountability, professionalism and public trust in law enforcement.