Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh slammed PM Modi's video on paper leaks as a move to 'mislead' students. He said the midnight video shows the government is 'fed up' and questioned why Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is being 'saved'.

PM's Video 'An Attempt to Mislead', Says Congress

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on paper leak cases was an attempt to "mislead" students and the Opposition, while questioning the government's stand to "save" Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Congress MP alleged that the Prime Minister's midnight video indicated that the government is Fed up and has sleepless nights. "One thing is clear: the Prime Minister is having sleepless nights because at midnight he released a video for students. This indicates that the Prime Minister, ministers and the government are not sleeping. They are completely fed up," Suresh told ANI.

Reacting to the government's decision to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, Suresh said the announcement was not acceptable to students and Opposition parties. "The video is misleading students and the Opposition because they are saying that fast-track courts will be set up and those accused will be punished at the earliest. This is what the Prime Minister said in the video, but students and the Opposition are not believing it," he said.

Demand for Education Minister's Removal

Sursesh said the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet was one of the primary demands of the protesters and questioned why the Prime Minister was "saving" the Education Minister. "Pradhan is the most responsible person. He should have protected NEET and other examinations. He had the responsibility to conduct fair examinations, but he completely failed. He is continuing as Education Minister, and the Prime Minister is also saving him," he alleged.

He further said the government's response was "not acceptable" and claimed that people were not taking the Prime Minister's video message seriously.

Speaking on Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, Suresh said that the climate and social activist should explain the conditions under which he ended his fast, especially to the students who supported the movement. "The Education Secretary has been changed, but the Prime Minister is not taking action against the Education Minister. I do not understand why they are not taking action against Dharmendra Pradhan. I don't think a solution will come out," he added. (ANI)

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