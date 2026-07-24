A viral video from Glasgow showing what appears to be a "flying dragon" has captivated social media. The footage of a dark, winged figure sparked intense online debate and speculation. While some believe it is a mythical creature, others suggest it could be a drone, bird, or a clever illusion.

A mysterious video from Glasgow has taken social media by storm after viewers claimed it showed what appeared to be a “flying dragon” soaring through the sky. The unusual footage has sparked curiosity online, with thousands of users debating whether they witnessed a rare creature, a clever illusion or something else entirely.

The video shows a dark figure moving through the sky, with its shape and movement resembling the legendary creatures often described in myths and fantasy stories. The clip quickly gained attention after being shared online, with viewers expressing surprise and amazement at the strange sight.

Check the viral video here:

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Many social media users were quick to compare the flying object to a dragon, pointing out its wing-like appearance and unusual movement. Some reactions suggested that the footage looked like a scene straight out of a fantasy movie, while others remained sceptical and searched for more logical explanations.

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The viral clip has generated a wave of comments, with internet users sharing their theories about what the object could be. While some joked that a mythical creature had finally appeared in the skies above Glasgow, others suggested it could be a bird, drone, kite or an edited video designed to create mystery.

The incident has once again highlighted how quickly unusual visuals can capture global attention in the age of social media. Videos showing strange objects or unexplained sightings often go viral within hours, as viewers attempt to identify what they are seeing.

Experts and online observers frequently point out that perspective, camera angles and image quality can sometimes make ordinary objects appear extraordinary. A bird flying at a distance, unusual lighting conditions or digital editing can create optical illusions that lead to dramatic interpretations.

Despite the excitement surrounding the “flying dragon” claim, there has been no official confirmation that the object was anything other than a normal flying object. The mystery, however, has been enough to fuel online discussions and attract viewers fascinated by unusual phenomena.

The Glasgow video joins a long list of viral clips that have sparked debates over mysterious sightings around the world. Whether it was a genuine mystery or simply a case of mistaken identity, the footage has succeeded in doing what viral videos do best—capturing attention and leaving people curious.

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