Stating that Shimla's table-top airport has little scope for expansion, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap said an alternative site is needed to meet growing tourism and aviation needs, as the current airport cannot accommodate larger aircraft.

Stating that there is little scope for expanding Shimla's table-top airport, Airport Advisory Committee Chairman and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap on Thursday said an alternative site for a new airport needs to be identified to meet the growing tourism and aviation needs of the state.

Speaking to ANI after chairing a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee at Shimla Airport, Kashyap said the existing airport has severe geographical limitations and cannot accommodate larger aircraft despite earlier expansion works. "Shimla Airport is a table-top airport, and there is very little scope for further expansion. With tourist arrivals to Himachal Pradesh increasing every year and Shimla being both the state capital and a major historical destination, planning an alternative airport has become necessary. We are seriously considering the issue," Kashyap said.

He added that while the existing runway can handle ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft, operations of bigger aircraft are not feasible because of space constraints.

Flight operations resume, new routes planned

Kashyap said the committee also reviewed the resumption of flight operations after a gap of around ten months and expressed satisfaction that air connectivity had been restored. "Earlier, only 13 seats were available at subsidised fares, and ticket prices would rise to as much as Rs 22,000. Under the latest agreement, the Shimla-Delhi fare has now been fixed at Rs 7,500, while the Shimla-Dharamshala fare has been fixed at around Rs 4,400 to Rs 4,500. This has addressed the wide disparity in airfares and made air travel more affordable," he said.

The MP said Alliance Air is planning to introduce flights between Shimla and Amritsar in the near future. "A proposal to start flights to Amritsar is likely to be implemented soon. This will improve connectivity for tourists and pilgrims while also providing passengers better onward connections to other destinations. We will continue our efforts to enhance direct air connectivity from Shimla to more destinations," Kashyap said.

Passenger facilities and infrastructure to be upgraded

He said the committee held detailed discussions with officials from the district administration, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Forest, Tourism, Revenue and Health departments, besides representatives of Alliance Air, on improving passenger facilities and airport infrastructure. "We have proposed setting up a tourism counter at the airport to showcase Himachal Pradesh's handicrafts, traditional attire, cuisine and tourist destinations. Visitors should also receive information about homestays, forest rest houses, circuit houses and railway accommodation. We are also working to improve taxi services and explore a shuttle service from the airport," Kashyap said.

He further said the committee had recommended deployment of a 108 ambulance and medical staff at the nearby Community Health Centre during flight operations, development of an alternative approach road to ease traffic congestion, and joint surveys by various departments to resolve pending land, road and infrastructure issues around the airport.

Airport Director confirms expansion not feasible

Shimla Airport Director Satish Sharma said discussions during the meeting confirmed that runway expansion at the existing airport is not feasible due to geographical constraints. "Runway expansion is not possible at present. There are deep gorges on both sides of the runway, and the airport is located on a table-top at an elevation of about 5,500 feet. Therefore, larger aircraft cannot operate from here, and ATR-42 aircraft will continue to serve the airport," Sharma said.

He said the committee had directed the concerned departments to conduct surveys to identify a suitable alternative location for a future airport capable of handling larger aircraft. "The Chairman has asked all the concerned departments to carry out surveys to identify an alternative site for Shimla where bigger aircraft can operate. Discussions have only begun and no location has been finalised so far," he said.

Sharma said the Airports Authority of India had already initiated preparations to modernise the airport infrastructure. "AAI has started preparations for a facelift of the terminal building. The apron has already been upgraded, and arrangements are being made to accommodate two ATR-42 aircraft, which will help increase air traffic at Shimla Airport," he said.

He added that Alliance Air had indicated its intention to restart the Shimla-Amritsar route after the monsoon season, subject to traffic demand, while discussions were also held on expanding connectivity to additional destinations in Himachal Pradesh in the future.

On infrastructure improvements, Sharma said officials also discussed an alternative approach road and an emergency exit route for the airport. "Survey teams are examining possible alignments for an alternative approach road. Once the surveys are completed, land ownership and other procedural issues will be examined. If the Himachal Pradesh government submits a proposal for a new airport site, the Airports Authority of India will examine it positively, while land acquisition will remain the responsibility of the state government," Sharma said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of local panchayats, officials from the district administration, the Airports Authority of India, the Forest, Revenue, Tourism and Health departments, and representatives of Alliance Air, who briefed the committee on plans to expand flight services, including the proposed launch of the Shimla-Amritsar route. (ANI)