Odisha Fire and Emergency Services rescued nearly 100 devotees from suffocation and crowd pressure at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. Special rescue units provided immediate aid, shifting them to hospitals amid the massive gathering.

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services rescued nearly 100 devotees who experienced suffocation, crowd pressure and discomfort during the ongoing Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, while intensifying dewatering operations in rain-affected low-lying areas following a shift in weather conditions.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Fire and Emergency Services, Umashankar Dash, said the department had made advance preparations for both humid conditions and rainfall, and that the focus has now shifted towards clearing waterlogged areas after rain.

The IGP said, "Keeping in view the condition of Puri and weather forecast, we were prepared for 2 things - 1) what will we be doing if it is cloudy and humid, 2) what will we be doing if it rains. We are prepared for both - sprinkling water on devotees in case of humidity, and we are ready for dewatering various waterlogged low-lying areas. Now, our entire focus has shifted towards dewatering areas. For the last 2 days, we have dewatered more than 3-4 lakhs litres of water from about 60 locations. "

Special Rescue Units Deployed

"For the first time, we have deployed 25 special rescue units, each unit having 5 people with advanced equipment. So far, we have rescued almost 100 people who were suffocating and pressed inside the crowd, and where feeling uncomfortable. We have rescued them and taken them to temporary hospitals by ambulance. That has given immense and tremendous relief to devotees," the IGP added.

Security personnel moved injured and unwell devotees away from the crowd to ensure they received immediate medical attention amid the massive gathering for the annual Rath Yatra.

Several devotees rescued from heavy crowd congestion were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri for treatment.

Odisha Police Confirms Rescues

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Odisha Police said the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services had rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since Thursday morning. "The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services has safely rescued 33 devotees from heavy crowd congestion since this morning. The rescued devotees were immediately provided with first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further medical care," Odisha Police said in the post.

Annual Festival Draws Lakhs

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the country's largest religious festivals, draws lakhs of devotees to Puri every year, with authorities deploying extensive security, rescue and emergency response personnel to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of pilgrims. (ANI)