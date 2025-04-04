user
'Why did you get married without stable income': Judge's 'casual statement' sparks fiery debate (WATCH)

A recent viral video has reignited this age-old debate, questioning whether a man should be allowed to marry without a regular source of income.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

A video of a court hearing has gone viral on social media, during which a Judge raised questions on a man who allegedly got married ‘without stable income’. However, the ‘casual tone’ seemingly did not sit well with the internet, sparking reactions.

The undated video shows a courtroom scene where a judge is questioning a man sitting in front of him, probably defending himself. The scene is seemingly a divorce case hearing on a Zoom call. The conservation follows:

Judge: Don't you have a job?

Man: No sir, I had written that whenever the doctor is called, he will come for service.

Judge: You wrote everything wrong when they came to take bail. What are you saying about your income?

Man: Sir, I had said that I don't have a job right now. When I was called, I wrote that I have a job.

Judge: You are a doctor. You have no right. Only lawyers have the right to marry without income. A doctor has no such right. How did you marry without income?

The judge's 'casual tone' and opinion has sparked intense debate online, with many questioning the fairness of the judge’s remarks. Social media platform X has been flooded with comments from users expressing a range of opinions.

Netizens have demanded that the judge should tell on the basis of which law of the country he said that a person without income should not marry. 

A user wrote, "Your Honor, it's odd that the court questions the man’s finances but doesn’t ask the woman why she married without income. Shouldn’t both parties' choices and responsibilities be equally examined?"

Another user commented, "Is there any law in any country that requires a male to have a stable income to get married?"

A third user wrote, "Judiciary is the single biggest reason behind failing hindu marriages in India."

"This judge should let the public know, that under which law is it written that you can only marry if you have an income ? What if the person had an income when he got married and later lost his income. Is that a crime. Pathetic statement by a Pathetic judge."

