Kerala police's D-DAD project saves 775 children from digital addiction; Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police has successfully freed 775 children from digital addiction through its Digital De-Addiction (D-DAD) initiative, launched in January 2023 under the Social Policing wing. A total of 1,739 children have been enrolled in the program, with ongoing counseling for the remaining cases.

What is D-DAD project?

The D-DAD project, the first of its kind by any police force in India, was designed to combat mobile phone and internet addiction among children. It identifies behavioral changes linked to digital dependency, such as aggression, suicidal tendencies, depression, and lack of concentration in studies. For severe cases, mental health experts provide professional assistance.

Children aged 14 to 17 form the majority of those affected, with boys being more vulnerable to violent online games, leading to aggressive behavior toward parents and friends. Meanwhile, girls are mostly addicted to social media. The addiction level is assessed through a scientifically designed Internet Addiction Test, followed by therapy, counseling, and expert guidance to help them recover.

The project operates in collaboration with the Departments of Health, Women & Child Development, and Education, along with support from parents, teachers, NGOs, and other stakeholders. Awareness programs on digital addiction and recovery strategies are also conducted under D-DAD.

For assistance, parents and guardians can contact the D-DAD helpline at 9497900200. Kerala Police has assured that all information about the children will be kept confidential.

