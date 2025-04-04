user
user icon

L2: Empuraan controversy: ED raids producer Gokulam Gopalan's office in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the Chennai office of businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan.

L2: Empuraan controversy: ED raids producer Gokulam Gopalan's office in Chennai anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the office of prominent businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan on Friday (April 4) morning. The search operation took place at his financial institution’s office in Kodambakkam, Chennai. According to sources, an ED team from Kerala carried out the raid, but further details regarding the investigation have not been disclosed yet.

Gokulam Gopalan is well known as one of the producers of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘ L2: Empuraan’ starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a film that sparked significant controversy after its release.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the raid is related to his business dealings or film production activities.

However, the ED's raid at the office of Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of Empuraan, has sparked significant discussion, especially in the wake of controversies surrounding the film. Initially, Empuraan was caught in a dispute with Lyca Productions, and Gokulam Gopalan stepped in as a last-minute savior to ensure its smooth release. Later, as controversies erupted over the film, Gokulam Gopalan revealed in interviews that he had requested the removal of certain scenes.

In April 2023, Gokulam Gopalan was interrogated by the ED. The questioning took place at the Kochi office and lasted from morning until evening.

At the time, reports suggested that the interrogation was linked to certain investigations related to the Income Tax Department.

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MP SHOCKER! Man falls into contaminated well, 7 others jump one by one to save him, all die shk

MP SHOCKER! Man falls into contaminated well, 7 others jump one by one to save him, all die

Kerala police's DDAD project saves 775 children from digital addiction anr

Kerala police's D-DAD project saves 775 children from digital addiction; Read

'Why did you get married without stable income': Judge's 'casual statement' sparks fiery debate (WATCH) shk

'Why did you get married without stable income': Judge's 'casual statement' sparks fiery debate (WATCH)

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order shk

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan calls Trumps new tariffs a 'self-goal', India to see limited impact anr

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan calls Trumps new tariffs a 'self-goal', India to see limited impact

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard charges THIS whopping amount for her security; Check his salary here NTI

Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard charges THIS whopping amount for her security; Check his salary here

Looking for a 7-seater? Here's why Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal family car gcw

Looking for a 7-seater? Here's why Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal family car

Sadhguru 30% diet challenge: Can more fruit boost your health snt

Sadhguru's 30% diet challenge: Can more fruit boost your health?

Alakh Pandey PhysicsWallah Success Story Drishti IAS Acquisition Deal sri

IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?

IPL 2025: KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer gives clear-cut take on playing attacking cricket after win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer gives clear-cut take on playing attacking cricket after win against SRH

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon