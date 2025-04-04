L2: Empuraan controversy: ED raids producer Gokulam Gopalan's office in Chennai

Read Full Article

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the office of prominent businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan on Friday (April 4) morning. The search operation took place at his financial institution’s office in Kodambakkam, Chennai. According to sources, an ED team from Kerala carried out the raid, but further details regarding the investigation have not been disclosed yet.

Gokulam Gopalan is well known as one of the producers of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘ L2: Empuraan’ starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a film that sparked significant controversy after its release.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the raid is related to his business dealings or film production activities.

However, the ED's raid at the office of Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of Empuraan, has sparked significant discussion, especially in the wake of controversies surrounding the film. Initially, Empuraan was caught in a dispute with Lyca Productions, and Gokulam Gopalan stepped in as a last-minute savior to ensure its smooth release. Later, as controversies erupted over the film, Gokulam Gopalan revealed in interviews that he had requested the removal of certain scenes.

In April 2023, Gokulam Gopalan was interrogated by the ED. The questioning took place at the Kochi office and lasted from morning until evening.

At the time, reports suggested that the interrogation was linked to certain investigations related to the Income Tax Department.

