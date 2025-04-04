Lifestyle
If you are wearing a purple or pink shade dress, decorate your eyes with pink shade holographic eyeliner.
To give your eyes a statement look, you can choose bright holographic eyeliner instead of black. Enhance your beauty by choosing Milky holographic eyeliner.
Holographic eyeliner prepared in shades of pink and blue can be matched with any dress. Such eyeliners add color to a cocktail party.
Light red and peach shade Meteor shade holographic eyeliner will make the eyes bloom.
Choose Coloured Earth Holographic Eyeliner to show natural earth color in the eyes. You can easily buy such eyeliners online for up to Rs 368.
Be sure to keep a blue shade eyeliner in your makeup kit. You can use such eyeliner on any special occasion.
