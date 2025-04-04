Lifestyle

Black eyeliner is old! Holographic Eyeliner for Multichrome Effect

Stardust holographic Eyeliner

If you are wearing a purple or pink shade dress, decorate your eyes with pink shade holographic eyeliner. 

Nebula Holographic Eyeliner

To give your eyes a statement look, you can choose bright holographic eyeliner instead of black. Enhance your beauty by choosing Milky holographic eyeliner.

Milky Way Holographic Eyeliner

Holographic eyeliner prepared in shades of pink and blue can be matched with any dress. Such eyeliners add color to a cocktail party. 

Meteor Holographic Eyeliner

Light red and peach shade Meteor shade holographic eyeliner will make the eyes bloom. 

Coloured Earth Holographic Eyeliner

Choose Coloured Earth Holographic Eyeliner to show natural earth color in the eyes. You can easily buy such eyeliners online for up to Rs 368.

Blue Shade Eyeliner

Be sure to keep a blue shade eyeliner in your makeup kit. You can use such eyeliner on any special occasion. 

