Sadhguru's 30% diet challenge: Can more fruit boost your health?

Eat at least 30% of your daily food intake as fresh fruits for better health.
Fruits are rich in natural sugars, fibre, vitamins, and minerals essential for the body.
Fruits are light, clean foods that leave minimal residue in your digestive system.
Fruits provide quick, clean-burning energy without making you feel sluggish.
A fruit-rich diet supports detoxification and organ function, aiding in overall healing.
Regular fruit intake may reduce risks of thyroid issues, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
High-energy fruits promote focus, mental sharpness, and steady energy levels.
Natural sugars in fruits avoid spikes and crashes unlike processed sweets.
Start your day with fruit, snack on them, or blend into smoothies.
Have fruits on an empty stomach for maximum nutrient absorption.
Choose seasonal fruits for peak taste, freshness, and nutrition.
