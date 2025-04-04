Lifestyle

Sadhguru's 30% diet challenge: Can more fruit boost your health?

Sadhguru’s 30% Diet Challenge

Eat at least 30% of your daily food intake as fresh fruits for better health.

Why Fresh Fruits Matter

Fruits are rich in natural sugars, fibre, vitamins, and minerals essential for the body.

Easy on Digestion

Fruits are light, clean foods that leave minimal residue in your digestive system.

Boosts Energy Naturally

Fruits provide quick, clean-burning energy without making you feel sluggish.

Healing from Within

A fruit-rich diet supports detoxification and organ function, aiding in overall healing.

Fights Chronic Diseases

Regular fruit intake may reduce risks of thyroid issues, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Mental Clarity Through Food

High-energy fruits promote focus, mental sharpness, and steady energy levels.

No Sugar Crashes

Natural sugars in fruits avoid spikes and crashes unlike processed sweets.

Easy Ways to Eat More Fruits

Start your day with fruit, snack on them, or blend into smoothies.

Best Time to Eat Fruits

Have fruits on an empty stomach for maximum nutrient absorption.

Seasonal is Sensible

Choose seasonal fruits for peak taste, freshness, and nutrition.

