MP SHOCKER! Man falls into contaminated well, 7 others jump one by one to save him, all die

In a shocking incident, eight men suffocated to death inside a contaminated well in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district after one person fell in, and the others jumped in, one by one, to rescue him.

A young villager accidentally fell into the well after the rope he was using snapped. “A youth fell into the well in the afternoon after the rope broke. He got submerged in the muck and did not come up. Seeing this, one by one, seven other villagers jumped in to save each other but died. It is suspected that toxic gases that had accumulated inside the well led to suffocation and death,” Khandwa SP Manoj Rai was quoted by TOI as saying.

Kondawat village, located around 120 km from Indore and 15 km from Khandwa headquarters, had been preparing the ancient well for idol immersion rituals associated with the Gangaur festival.

A rescue team of over 100 personnel, including 15 members from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), rushed to the scene and toiled for hours to recover the bodies trapped in the thick mud. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh, Vasudev, Arjun, Gajanand, Mohan, Ajay, Sharan, and Anil. Their bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

Early probe reveal the well had long been polluted by a nearby village drainage channel, gradually transforming it into a swamp-like pit. The contamination is believed to have caused the release of noxious gases, turning the well into a death trap.

"This well was used only for immersion of idols during festivals. It was not used as a source of drinking water," clarified an official.

District Collector Rishav Gupta has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved families of each victim.

