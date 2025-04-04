Career

IIT Failure to 4500 CR Success: Alakh Pandey Buys Drishti IAS?

Tutoring for a few thousand rupees, now preparing to buy Drishti IAS

The boy who once earned ₹5000 a month by tutoring is now preparing to buy Drishti IAS for ₹2500 crore. 

The whole country knows Alakh Pandey by the name of Physics Wallah

We are talking about Alakh Pandey, whom the whole country knows today by the name of Physics Wallah.

Does Vikas Divyakirti want to sell Drishti IAS?

Vikas Divyakirti plans to sell his renowned coaching institute Drishti IAS, and edtech giant PhysicsWallah is reportedly interested in the purchase.

The biggest deal in the education world

If this deal between Vikas Divyakirti and Alakh Pandey is finalized, then it will be the biggest deal of ₹2500 crore in the education world so far.

Alakh Pandey, once an IIT aspirant, now mentors thousands for success.

PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, who himself could not crack the IIT exam at one time, is today preparing millions of children for that exam.

Alakh Pandey studied in ordinary schools

Alakh Pandey, who comes from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, studied in ordinary schools. He was smart since childhood. He scored 91% in 10th and 93.5% in 12th.

Prepared for IIT, but was not selected

Alakh Pandey himself prepared for IIT, but was not selected. Then he took admission in a college in Kanpur, but left his studies midway.

Started with YouTube, built an empire worth crores

In 2016, Alakh Pandey began teaching on YouTube from a small room. His videos went viral, and during the COVID era, PhysicsWallah emerged as a booming edtech brand.

Alakh Pandey's YouTube channel has more than 3 crore subscribers

Today more than 500 teachers and technical experts work with Alakh Pandey. His YouTube channel has more than 3 crore subscribers. Today the value of PhysicsWallah is ₹4500 crore.

Alakh Pandey is going to step into the UPSC world!

Alakh's journey of struggle, simplicity, and hard work inspires millions. Now, he's entering the UPSC arena, once dominated by giants like Drishti IAS.

