Woman raped by autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, inserts knife in private parts fearing parents' reaction

A 20-year-old woman reported being raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai, but investigation revealed discrepancies in her account, including a false claim of being orphaned, as police continue to investigate.

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Palghar district, Maharashtra, reported a horrific incident of rape by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai. However, as the investigation unfolded, a more complex narrative emerged.

The woman initially contacted authorities at Ram Mandir railway station in Goregaon, claiming she had been assaulted by the auto driver after traveling to Mumbai by train. But as the inquiry progressed, she revealed that she had actually gone to Arnala beach in Virar with the driver, where they spent the night after being unable to secure a guest house room due to lack of identification.

According to the woman, the driver raped her on the beach and fled. Fearful of her parents' reaction to her being raped, she took drastic measures, purchasing a surgical blade and inserting it, along with stones, into her private parts. After this, she started bleeding from her vagina and sought medical attention at a hospital, where doctors performed an emergency procedure to remove the foreign objects.

Based on her complaint, a rape case was filed against the auto-rickshaw driver, who was subsequently arrested after an intensive search. However, as the police investigation continued, discrepancies in the woman's account emerged, including an initial claim of being orphaned and living with her uncle in Varanasi, which was later proved false when her father came. The investigation is ongoing.

