Woman raped by autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, inserts knife in private parts fearing parents' reaction

A 20-year-old woman reported being raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai, but investigation revealed discrepancies in her account, including a false claim of being orphaned, as police continue to investigate.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Palghar district, Maharashtra, reported a horrific incident of rape by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai. However, as the investigation unfolded, a more complex narrative emerged.

The woman initially contacted authorities at Ram Mandir railway station in Goregaon, claiming she had been assaulted by the auto driver after traveling to Mumbai by train. But as the inquiry progressed, she revealed that she had actually gone to Arnala beach in Virar with the driver, where they spent the night after being unable to secure a guest house room due to lack of identification.

According to the woman, the driver raped her on the beach and fled. Fearful of her parents' reaction to her being raped, she took drastic measures, purchasing a surgical blade and inserting it, along with stones, into her private parts. After this, she started bleeding from her vagina and sought medical attention at a hospital, where doctors performed an emergency procedure to remove the foreign objects.

Based on her complaint, a rape case was filed against the auto-rickshaw driver, who was subsequently arrested after an intensive search. However, as the police investigation continued, discrepancies in the woman's account emerged, including an initial claim of being orphaned and living with her uncle in Varanasi, which was later proved false when her father came. The investigation is ongoing.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Court sends accused to police custody till January 29, orders further probe

Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases rises to 67 in Pune; Know causes, symptoms of this rare nerve disorder

One dead in massive explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara; rescue ops on

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features

Fast-track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

