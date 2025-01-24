One dead in massive explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara; rescue ops on

At least one worker died after a massive blast was reported at an ordnance factory near Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday morning.

BREAKING: Many feared dead in massive explosion at ordnance factory in Maharashtra Bhandara shk
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

At least one worker died after a massive blast was reported at an ordnance factory near Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday morning. The explosion at the factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. Rescue, firefighters and medical staff are looking for survivors at the blast site. 

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for survivors at the scene, a defence spokesperson said, news agency PTI reported.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be there, out of which 2 people have been rescued, Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

