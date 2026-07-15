A customer ordered rotis from Zomato not for herself, but for three stray cows waiting near a temple. The wholesome moment, shared by the delivery rider on Instagram, has now gone viral, winning hearts across social media.

A customer ordered rotis from Zomato not for herself, but for three stray cows waiting near a temple. The wholesome moment, shared by the delivery rider on Instagram, has now gone viral, winning hearts across social media. The rider, who goes by @themk09rider on Instagram, uploaded a video of the unusual delivery along with his conversation with the customer, captioning it, "Zomato for Cow."

The video begins with the rider calling the customer after reaching the delivery location. The woman first asks him if he has arrived at the temple where three cows are usually found. When he confirms, she requests him to feed the rotis she had ordered to the cows instead of handing them over to a person.

Caught by surprise, the rider asks if she had placed the order specifically for the animals. "Yes," she replies, before explaining the heartfelt reason behind the request.

The customer reveals that feeding the three cows near the temple is part of her daily routine, as she prepares three extra rotis for them every day. However, since she was away that day, she feared they would go hungry. Unwilling to break the routine, she placed a Zomato order and requested the delivery rider to feed the cows on her behalf.

In the video, the rider says he paid for the order himself as a treat for the cows, adding that the customer's compassion had inspired him. The footage then captures the rider lovingly feeding the rotis to the three cows before gently patting them as they gathered around him.

The viral clip has struck a chord with social media users, who praised the customer for ensuring the cows were fed despite being away. Many also applauded the delivery rider for his generosity in paying for the meal himself and taking the time to feed and comfort the animals.