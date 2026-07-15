A viral video has sparked debate on the treatment of gig workers after an Urban Company service professional alleged that a female colleague was denied access to a customer's washroom despite working at the house for nearly three hours.

A viral video has sparked debate on the treatment of gig workers after an Urban Company service professional alleged that a female colleague was denied access to a customer's washroom despite working at the house for nearly three hours. Instead, the customer allegedly directed her to use the security guard's toilet.

The incident, claimed to have occurred at a residence in Delhi, has triggered widespread outrage on social media over issues of dignity, empathy and the dependence of gig workers on customer ratings.

The Urban Company employee allegedly requested permission to use the customer's washroom after completing three hours of work. The customer allegedly refused, asked her to use the security guard's washroom instead and later gave her a one-star rating. The post further claimed that the poor rating led to the worker being blocked from receiving jobs on the platform for five days.

"In Delhi, a female Urban Company partner requested to use a customer's washroom. The customer refused, told her to use the security guard's washroom and gave her a 1-star rating. Consequently, the worker has faced a 5-day block from work. This unfair penalty deserves immediate review," the post read.

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In the viral video, another Urban Company service professional voiced her disappointment, saying she had never experienced such treatment despite working in hundreds of homes over the past six years.

"If someone comes to your house to work, at least let them use your washroom," she said.

The employee added that she had worked in luxurious homes and served influential clients but had never been denied access to a washroom. She also questioned why the customer had mentioned the washroom request in the review, saying, "Because of just one bad review from you, that girl will have a one-star rating. She may not get work for the next five days."

Expressing concern for her colleague, she said, "I feel really bad for that girl because she won't have any income for those five days. Imagine the pressure she must be under."

The worker urged customers to show greater empathy towards gig workers, arguing that many people fail to realise how heavily service professionals depend on every booking and customer rating for their livelihood.

She further claimed that, under Urban Company's policy, customers are expected to allow service professionals to use the washroom whenever required.

The video has since fuelled a broader conversation online, with many users demanding greater respect, dignity and fair treatment for gig workers who provide essential services inside customers' homes.