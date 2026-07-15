A woman police constable at Agra's Taj Mahal has captured the internet's attention after she came to the aid of a foreign tourist struggling to manage her saree, earning praise for her thoughtful gesture.

A woman police constable at Agra's Taj Mahal has captured the internet's attention after she came to the aid of a foreign tourist struggling to manage her saree, earning praise for her thoughtful gesture. The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning at the western gate of the iconic monument, where a group of tourists from Argentina had arrived for a visit. Among them was a woman who had chosen to embrace Indian culture by wearing a traditional saree. However, unfamiliar with the attire, she soon found it difficult to manage and appeared visibly uncomfortable.

Spotting her distress, Guddi Devi, a woman constable with the Taj Security Police's Quick Response Team, immediately stepped forward to help. She adjusted the saree, ensuring the tourist felt comfortable before continuing her visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Touched by the gesture, the tourist expressed her gratitude with a smile, saying, "Thanks, UP Police," before posing for a photograph with the constable.

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The Uttar Pradesh Police later shared the heartwarming moment on social media, highlighting the force's commitment to assisting both domestic and international visitors at one of India's most celebrated landmarks.

Officials said the Taj Security Police, functioning under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Yatendra Singh Nagar and Station House Officer Tilak Ram Bhati, encourage personnel to uphold the values of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The Guest Is God) and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World Is One Family) while serving visitors from around the world.

Beyond maintaining security at the Taj Mahal, officers are expected to extend assistance whenever tourists require help, ensuring every visitor enjoys a safe, welcoming and memorable experience.

Social media users applauded Guddi Devi's kindness, describing it as a shining example of compassionate policing.