Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said the Bidadi township was not his 'dream project,' amid a political row. He claimed he was hurt by the developments, alleged a political conspiracy against farmers, and said he was just following earlier decisions.

'Not My Dream Project'

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bidadi township project was not his "dream project" amid a political row over the proposed project. Reacting to the criticism over the Bidadi township issue, Shivakumar said he was hurt by the developments that took place in Bidadi and alleged that politics was being used to create problems for farmers.

"Whatever happened in Bidadi yesterday hurt me. What happened because of politics? It is a big conspiracy happening to destroy the livelihood of farmers. This project is not my dream project," Shivakumar said.

The CM said he had never claimed ownership of the project and was only carrying forward decisions taken earlier by HD Kumaraswamy when he was Chief Minister. "I have never seen that this Bidadi project is my dream project. I'm just following the direction that was given by the farmers' son, the great HDK. I'm just following what they have left," he said.

Shivakumar Hits Back at Political Opponents

Calling himself a farmer's son, Shivakumar said he understands the concerns of farmers despite not being involved in cultivation. "I am a son of a farmer, though I didn't cultivate. I know the experience and struggles of farmers," he added.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, Shivakumar said some people were unhappy after he became Chief Minister and alleged conspiracies were being made against him. "Some people are not tolerant and are not sleeping since I became CM. I know I'll tell you another day what all conspiracies were done to send me to jail," he said.

Referring to remarks made by HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "Today also HD Kumaraswamy anna said that the time is soon that DK Shivakumar will go to jail. I wish your wish comes true. Jail is not new to me."

Project History Dates Back to BJP-JDS Rule

Shivakumar said land acquisition for development projects had taken place earlier as well, including in areas such as Bengaluru airport, Krishna and Hassan. "When the airport was built, I was the minister in charge, and we acquired land. Now see what happened there," he said.

The Chief Minister said the proposal for five township projects under a PPP model was prepared during the BJP-JDS government when HD Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister and BS Yediyurappa was Deputy Chief Minister. He said that on June 28, 2006, a plan was prepared through the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) to develop townships under the PPP model.

Shivakumar further claimed that on June 11, 2007, BJP and JDS leaders and the government took decisions regarding land in villages, including Mandlalli and Vadarahalli, when R Ashoka was the Revenue Minister. He added that in 2010, during BS Yediyurappa's tenure as Chief Minister, funds were allocated for developing the project under the PPP model, with R Ashoka again holding the Revenue portfolio.

Shivakumar also alleged that during HD Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister, several private lands were declared as restricted zones and villagers were assured compensation and alternate land. (ANI)