Amidst Delhi's severe heatwave, a viral video is circulating showing a box of ladoos completely melted into a liquid mess, highlighting the extreme weather conditions. The clip captures a family's humorous reaction to the melted sweets, resonating with many netizens who are sharing their own experiences with the intense heat.

The heatwave in Delhi has almost taken over daily life, and people are once again posting on social media to highlight how bad the weather has gotten. This summer, odd videos of rotis frying on scorching surfaces and commonplace objects melting in a matter of minutes have taken across the internet. Even basic jobs have become challenging due to the rising temperatures, and people are continuously posting photos that demonstrate how extreme the heat is. Another video that has gained prominence recently shows ladoo cartons melting in the intense heat of Delhi.

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The video, which was posted on Instagram by @hey.chan04, starts with a woman unpacking a package of candies that her father brought home. However, she discovers a squishy, melted mess inside rather than tidy, round ladoos. The heat has caused the candies to entirely lose their form. She responds right away and honestly, saying, "Guys, papa ladoo leke aaye aur yeh saare pighal gaye."

In the background, her mother reacts to the situation and points out how intense the weather has become over the past few days. “Bolo, itni garmi ho rahi hai, ladoo bhi pighal gaye hain,” she says. The girl then adds a light moment to the scene and jokes, “Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy."

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How Did Netizens React?

The video quickly gained popularity on social media. Users immediately flooded the comments area with jokes, memes, and relevant responses after it began to circulate. The video, according to many, accurately depicts what Delhi residents are going through this summer. Some even said they are no longer shocked when food melts, spoils, or changes texture after being stored outdoors for a little period of time.

One user commented, “Drink it with some ice and milk,” while another wrote, “Pata nahi woh kyun nahi pighli.” A third user added, “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai,” turning the moment into a trending meme format.

As the heat shows no signs of slowing down, such videos continue to go viral almost every day, especially across Instagram and WhatsApp.