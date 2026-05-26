A 15-year-old boy from Firozabad died after falling nearly 45 feet from a zip line at Agra Chowpati in Tajganj on Sunday after the pulley lock allegedly opened mid-ride.

A day after a 15-year-old boy died after falling nearly 45 feet from a zipline ride at Agra Chowpati, police arrested the venue’s manager and the safety in-charge of EOD Adventure Park as shocking details of alleged negligence surfaced.

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The teenager, identified as Kunal Agrawal from Firozabad, was reportedly allowed onto the 120-foot-long zipline ride without a helmet, while the calibre hook attached to the safety harness allegedly snapped barely 10 feet into the ride.

Kunal had travelled to Agra with his father Pankaj Agrawal, a bangle trader, mother Rinki Agrawal, and younger brother Mayank Agrawal. After visiting the Taj Mahal, the family stopped at Agra Chowpati, a popular entertainment and adventure venue near the monument.

Kunal opted for the zipline attraction, which was included in a Rs 400 activity package featuring a zip cycle and bull ride.

According to police, a video recorded by Mayank allegedly showed Kunal beginning the ride without wearing any protective helmet. Preliminary findings also indicated that the hook connected to his harness broke shortly after launch, sending the teenager crashing from a dangerous height.

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Kunal was rushed to SN Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

The zipline was being operated by EOD Adventure Park with approval from the Agra Development Authority (ADA). Police said investigators are now scrutinising the approval process, maintenance records, safety protocols, employee training details, and whether mandatory protective gear was being provided to visitors.

Police commissioner Deepak Kumar ordered immediate action following the incident, leading to the registration of a case and the arrest of two officials linked to the ride’s operations.

Authorities said further legal action would depend on technical inspection reports, witness statements, and operational documents connected to the attraction.

The tragedy has intensified public outrage over safety standards at entertainment venues in Agra, coming barely a week after an eight-year-old child drowned at a water park in the city.

Witnesses claimed that large crowds flocked to Agra Chowpati every evening during the summer vacation rush, and operators allegedly hurried visitors through rides without carrying out proper safety checks. Furious residents accused authorities and contractors of failing to conduct regular inspections, with many branding the attraction a “death trap in the name of entertainment”.

ADA vice chairman M Arunmozhi said, “An inquiry committee has been set up under the ADA secretary Gajendra Kumar. Action will be based on the inquiry.”