8th Pay Commission Latest: Central Govt Employees Can Expect on Salary Hike and Pension
The 8th Central Pay Commission is getting ready to finalise salaries and allowances for central government employees and pensioners. The team is visiting Lucknow in June 2026.
8th Central Pay Commission
The 8th Central Pay Commission is gearing up to finalise pay and allowances for central government staff and pensioners. The commission's team will visit Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on June 22 and 23, 2026.
Online application required
During their two-day visit, commission officials will meet with central government departments, institutions, and employee unions to hear their demands. Any union or association that wants to share its views must apply online by June 10, 2026. No one will be considered for the meeting after this date.
Online application submission by June 10 for Lucknow meeting
This is a huge opportunity for central government departments, organisations, and employee unions in Uttar Pradesh to present their demands directly to the Pay Commission. To participate, organisations must fill out an online appointment form on the 8th Pay Commission's official website.
Unique Memo ID
There's one important rule to follow when applying. Organisations must enter the 'Unique Memo ID' they received after submitting their memorandum on the website. Applications without this ID will be rejected. Only selected organisations will be informed about the exact venue and time of the meeting.
Commission team to visit Kashmir and Ladakh in June
The 8th Pay Commission is touring different parts of the country in June 2026 to gather employee feedback. Before arriving in Lucknow, the officials will be in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from June 1 to 4, 2026.
Issues of working employees
After speaking with organisations there, the commission's team will visit the Union Territory of Ladakh on June 8, 2026. The main goal of these visits is to understand the problems and expectations of employees working in different parts of the country.
New salary will be determined keeping these key points in mind
While preparing recommendations for salary and pension hikes, the commission will not only look at the demands but also consider the country's economic situation. The commission will ensure that the pay hike does not negatively affect the country's development and public welfare budgets.
Follow salary structure
The commission will also calculate the financial burden its recommendations will place on state government treasuries. This is because most state governments usually follow the same pay structure for their own employees.
Old pension scheme
The final decision will be made after considering the costs of unfunded old pension schemes and the current salary structures in public sector undertakings (CPSUs) and the private sector.
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