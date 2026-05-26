A woman named Shabana Khan accused a dentist at Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital of pulling her healthy tooth instead of the problematic one. She alleged the doctor was distracted and ignored her pleas, leading to a protest by her family and a formal complaint against the hospital staff.

A lady accused a dentist of pulling the wrong tooth during treatment, which caused a huge commotion at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital's dental department on Friday. A furious altercation broke out inside the hospital when the patient and her family accused the personnel of misbehaviour and carelessness. Shabana Khan, who lives in Nagphani Nai Sadak in Ajmer, said that she has experienced excruciating tooth ache for about two months. She had previously seen medical professionals at the hospital, when one of her teeth was found to be broken and the physicians allegedly recommended extraction.

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Shabana and her husband went to the hospital on Friday to have the procedure done. She claimed, however, that the dentist extracted a good tooth rather than the troublesome one. The woman claims that throughout the treatment, she constantly told the female doctor that she was in excruciating agony and that the tooth being extracted was not the one that was injured. "I told the doctor multiple times, but she didn't listen to me," Shabana claimed.

The woman added that throughout the extraction, the doctor seemed preoccupied. The lawsuit claimed that since the doctor was preoccupied with chatting with friends and coworkers throughout the procedure, carelessness occurred and the healthy tooth was extracted rather than the injured one.

Shabana and her family protested inside the hospital after the event, accusing staff workers of disagreeing with them and acting impolitely when they brought up the matter. The hospital apparently attracted a large number of patients and guests due to the disturbance.

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Shabana also alleged that around two months ago, another tooth had been extracted at the same hospital without administering anesthesia, causing her severe pain and discomfort.

The patient has now submitted a written complaint to Hospital Superintendent Dr. Arvind Khare, demanding strict action against those responsible.