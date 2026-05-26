A heartwarming video from Haridwar shows a Uttarakhand Police jawan giving water to a thirsty monkey with his hands while on duty during the Ganga Dussehra festival. The police department shared the clip on its X account, praising the officer for balancing his official duties with a profound act of humanity that quickly went viral.

A heartwarming incident from Haridwar during the Ganga Dussehra holiday has garnered attention on social media when the Uttarakhand Police posted a video of a police jawan manually giving water to a monkey while on duty at the ghats on its X account. The police agency called the occasion "extremely beautiful and heartfelt" in the post. It said that throughout the festival, the jawan was doing both his official duties on the Ganga ghats and his humanitarian obligations.

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In the police-released video, the cop is seen standing by the ghat and carefully feeding a monkey water with his hands. Online users were immediately drawn to the police and animal's peaceful exchange.

The post emphasised the humanity of police officers who exhibit compassion in regular situations and stay on duty for sizable religious events.

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The event happened during the Ganga Dussehra bathing festival, when a sizable crowd of pilgrims flocked to a Haridwar ghat to take sacred dips in the Ganga.

The officer's action stood out in the crowded environment and was seen as a straightforward show of kindness and concern.