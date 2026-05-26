Gujarat's SWAGAT grievance redressal programme, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has been rescheduled to May 29. This change, along with the postponement of the CUET-UG 2026 exams, is due to the Eid al-Adha public holiday on May 28.

The Gujarat SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme, which is usually held on the fourth Thursday of every month in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will now be conducted on Friday, May 29. According to an official release, the programme has been rescheduled in view of the public holiday declared by the State Government on Thursday, May 28, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

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Citizens can submit their representations in person for the programme on Friday, May 29, between 8 am and 11:30 am at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit located at Swarnim Sankul-2 in Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister will personally remain present during the Friday afternoon session to hear citizens' grievances and representations under the SWAGAT programme.

CUET-UG 2026 Exams Also Postponed

Earlier on Sunday, National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in view of the revised date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday announced by the government.

In a post on X, the NTA informed candidates that both shifts of the examination scheduled for May 28 would now be conducted on revised dates, which will be announced later. "Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed -- in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per the Government of India notification. Revised exam dates for affected candidates will be announced shortly," the agency said in a post on X.

NTA also issued a public notice citing the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum dated May 22, 2026, regarding the revised holiday schedule for Bakrid. "In light of the DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA dated 22.05.2026 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice stated.

The NTA advised candidates to regularly visit its official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination schedule and related announcements.